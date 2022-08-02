"My home is being devastated" - Former UFC fighter and WWE star Jessamyn Duke requests donation for Kentucky floods

Jessamyn Duke is asking for donations toward those affected by the Kentucky floods.

The former UFC and WWE talent took to her personal social media to raise awareness about the on-going, awful situation. On her Twitter account, Duke wrote:

"My home is being devastated with floods right now. More rain is coming. If you can help, please click the link below and contribute to the EKY Flood relief. This photo is from my cousin, where her and her husband were trapped in their apartment. http://Teamekyfloodrelieffund.ky.gov"

News reports claim that dozens have perished due to the floods. The tragic situation could potentially get worse as there's a possibility of incoming thunderstorms striking the already affected area.

Jessamyn Duke's MMA and pro-wrestling path

Jessamyn Duke put together an amateur mixed martial arts record of 5 wins and 2 losses, and her professional record is three wins opposite five defeats with one no contest, per Sherdog.

Duke began her pro career with back-to-back victories and the aforementioned no contest on Invicta FC 2, 3, and 5 respectively.

Duke's debut saw her gain a third-round TKO victory over Suzie Montero and her second bout saw her garner a first-round submission victory over Marcie Allen.

The no contest to Miriam Nakamoto was initially ruled a stoppage win for Nakamoto. But further review (prompted by Duke post-fight) confirmed that Duke was kneed while grounded in an exchange that ended the fight. Knee strikes against grounded opponents are illegal in MMA, as exemplified by the disqualification of Petr Yan, a UFC fighter, when he landed a devastating knee to the head of Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259.

Duke was a contestant on season eighteen of "The Ultimate Fighter" and though she did not become a champion, she picked up her lone UFC win on the TUF 18 Finale. Her solo octagon victory came by way of a unanimous decision against Peggy Morgan in November 2013.

'The Gun' would go on to fight three more times in the UFC and then had a pair of return bouts under the Invicta FC banner. She last competed in MMA in July 2016.

Jessamyn Duke reported to the WWE Performance Center in 2018 as part of the "Four Horsewoman." She was mostly featured on the NXT brand but also had a brief foray on Monday night RAW.

Almost exactly three years after jumping on board, Duke's WWE release came. Now-a-days, Jessamyn Duke is an avid gamer who maintains a steady amount of streaming.

