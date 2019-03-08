×
3 ways in which WWE can build up the 4 WWE Horsewoman vs 4 MMA Horsewoman match

Kaushik Das
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.08K   //    08 Mar 2019, 11:13 IST

The eventual showdown is on the horizon.
The eventual showdown is on the horizon.

The feud involving the 4 Horsewoman of WWE and the 4 Horsewoman of MMA has been one of the most-awaited in the women's division.

There was a teaser for the epic feud, in the Mae Young Classic, when both the factions faced-off against each other.

There were reports that the WWE Horsewoman vs MMA Horsewoman match could have taken place at Survivor Series last year. But Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke hadn't had enough experience in the WWE or hadn't signed yet.

But, now that all of the women are with WWE, the mouth-watering clash between the two factions can take place. WWE does not have to rush the feud. A slow build-up, leading to a proper blow-off probably at next year's Wrestlemania would be the best way forward for WWE.

Here are 3 ways in which WWE can build-up to the potential 4 WWE Horsewoman vs 4 MMA Horsewoman match:

#1 Move Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair over to RAW

Can either of the two topple Ronda Rousey?
Can either of the two topple Ronda Rousey?

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have been feuding with Ronda Rousey ever since Survivor Series last year.

Former Smackdown Live Women's champion Becky Lynch was supposed to face RAW Women's champion, Ronda Rousey, in the inter-brand pay-per-view. An untimely injury forced Becky to be replaced, but her replacement was none other than Charlotte Flair. Charlotte completely decimated Ronda Rousey to further the feud.

During the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view, Rousey attacked both Charlotte and Becky, which ultimately cost Lynch her championship.

In the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Becky Lynch won the women's Royal Rumble and chose RAW Women's champion Ronda Rousey as her opponent. Charlotte was also added to the mix and now a rumored triple-threat match will take place at Wrestlemania 35.

Since Becky and Charlotte are Smackdown Live superstars feuding for the RAW women's championship, it would be the best time for WWE to make them permanent members of the red brand after Wrestlemania.

All the four WWE horsewoman would then be on the same brand.

