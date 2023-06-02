Jesse Butler MMA: How good is the fighter who stepped in to replace Jared Gordon against Jim Miller at UFC this weekend?

UFC newcomer Jesse Butler has been called upon to replace Jared Gordon and faces seasoned UFC veteran Jim Miller at UFC Vegas 74 this weekend. This marks Butler's debut in the UFC.

UFC veteran Jim Miller was initially scheduled to face Ludovit Klein at UFC Fight Night in May. However, a few weeks prior to the match, Jared Gordon was enlisted as a replacement for Klein. However, just recently, it was announced that 'Flash' has been forced to withdraw from the fight, which is set to take place on June 3 at the UFC Apex.

Stepping into the UFC on just a two-day notice. Jesse Butler typically competed in the featherweight division. However, the 31-year-old mixed martial artist has accepted the chance to showcase his skills in a lightweight bout.

With an impressive professional record of 12-4, Butler has demonstrated his prowess with a remarkable eight victories achieved through submission skills.

The Louisiana native has competed in well-known promotions such as Fury FC, LFA, and FFC, showcasing his skills in the MMA arena. In his most recent outing at Fury FC 75 in February, he emerged victorious with a unanimous decision win over Luis Luna. The triumph was his fifth consecutive win, highlighting his consistency and determination inside the cage.

When Jesse Butler annihilated Masio Fullen with a picture-perfect KO

Jesse Butler put on a striking clinic during his bout with UFC veteran Masio Fullen at Fury FC 56 in 2022, leaving spectators in awe. In a remarkable display of his striking skills, Butler unleashed a devastating left hook that landed with pinpoint accuracy, sending Fullen into a spin before crashing to the canvas.

Check out the stunning knockout below:

The electrifying knockout secured Butler a resounding victory and showcased his formidable striking abilities. While Butler had primarily relied on his submission expertise in previous fights, this performance highlighted his diverse skill set, combining explosive striking with his proficient submission game.

