Jessica Andrade reveals timeline for potential fight with UFC Women's Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko

UFC flyweight contender Jessica Andrade has opened up on the timeline for a potential fight between her and reigning women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Jessica Andrade believes she could face Valentina Shevchenko in March or April 2021

As reported by UFC.com, Jessica Andrade has suggested the UFC flyweight title fight between her and Valentina Shevchenko could take place in March or April of 2021. Andrade stated –

"I’ll probably go to Las Vegas in January or February to spend a season learning English and working with the staff at the UFC Performance Institute, I think this will be very important for my career and life…We will see if this fight happens in March or April".

Jessica Andrade’s most recent fight was her Flyweight debut and she secured a vicious first-round TKO victory over Katlyn Chookagian at UFC Fight Island 6 on October 18th.

On the other hand, Valentina Shevchenko’s last bout was a successful flyweight title defense. Shevchenko bested Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision at UFC 255 on November 21st.

Former UFC Women’s Strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade, explained that she hasn’t watched the Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia UFC women’s Flyweight title fight yet.

However, Andrade indicated that her head coach has been dissecting all the details ahead of her encounter against Shevchenko.

Jessica Andrade appreciated UFC President Dana White for his words of praise

UFC President Dana White had words of high praise for Jessica Andrade after her first-round TKO win against Katlyn Chookagian in what was her flyweight debut.

And following the conclusion of UFC 255, Dana White explained that the next title defense for Valentina Shevchenko would likely be against Andrade.

White believes that Jessica Andrade is a problem for Valentina Shevchenko and is one of the rare fighters who pose a threat to the Women's Flyweight Champion's dominance inside the Octagon. Andrade responded to White’s comments, and said –

"I am very happy, Dana was very nice in his comments…And I think he's right, I'm really a problem for her. I respect her a lot, I know she has been a very imposing champion and is very difficult to beat, but I believe that my game is very dangerous for her fighting style.”

Furthermore, Andrade explained that she believes her power, speed, conditioning, and ability to absorb shots well is what gives her an advantage and makes her very dangerous in the Flyweight division.

Valentina Shevchenko, on her part, has expressed her willingness to fight any fighter the UFC books her against.

In the aftermath of her victory at UFC 255, Shevchenko noted that the UFC could book Jessica Andrade and Lauren Murphy to fight one another in a title eliminator to determine the next challenger for her Flyweight belt.

The consensus in the MMA community is that Andrade and Murphy – courtesy of their recent performances – are both incredibly close to a shot at Shevchenko’s UFC women’s Flyweight championship.

Nevertheless, the belief is that Dana White and the UFC matchmakers are likely to accord Jessica Andrade the next opportunity to challenge Valentina Shevchenko for the Flyweight title.

Jessica Andrade explained that she concurs with Shevchenko’s suggestion, as the former has only competed in one fight at Flyweight.

Bate Estaca added that she believes Shevchenko wants time to rest after her UFC 255 fight. Andrade added, however, that if the UFC offers her a title fight against Shevchenko, she’ll most definitely accept it.

