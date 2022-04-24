Who won the fight between Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade at UFC Fight Night?

Jessica Andrade scored an impressive first-round submission win over Amanda Lemos in the main event at UFC Vegas 52. Riding a five-fight win streak, the technically sound Lemos was expected to be a tough test for 'Bate Estaca'.

Andrade gave Lemos the respect she deserved, content to circle around while her opponent took the center of the octagon. Unlike her usual self, the former strawweight champion did not get into wild exchanges from the onset.

After gaging for a while, Andrade suddenly chose to close the distance and caught her Brazilian counterpart in the clinch. 'Bate Estaca' sunk in a standing arm-triangle, forcing Lemos to tap in at 03:13 of the opening round.

Watch Andrade's impressive submission win below:

𝘽𝙖𝙠𝙚𝙧 @BakeK82 What a savage Jessica Andrade is man.. What a savage Jessica Andrade is man.. https://t.co/R1OVEBPr4R

This was the first strawweight outing for Jessica Andrade in almost two years after a short quest for flyweight gold. 'Bate Estaca' scored an impressive first-round knockout win over Katlyn Chookagian in her divisional debut which landed her a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko.

'Bullet' simply overwhelmed Andrade in all aspects, earning a second-round technical knockout win to defend her title at UFC 261. The Brazilian then bounced back with another first-round TKO win over Cynthia Calvillo before dropping back to strawweight for this bout. 'Bate Estaca' could probably make her second strawweight title run in the near future.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFCVegas52 That dominant performance may have put Jessica Andrade back into title shot talks That dominant performance may have put Jessica Andrade back into title shot talks 💪 #UFCVegas52 https://t.co/tGBWAS9h9g

UFC Fight Night: Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade main card results

Jessica Andrade def. Amanda Lemos via submission (standing arm-triangle) (3:13 of Round 1)

Claudio Puelles def. Clay Guida via submission (kneebar) (3:01 of Round 1)

Maycee Barber def. Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Charles Jourdain def. Lando Vannata via submission (guillotine choke) (2:32 of Round 1)

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Jordan Wright via submission (guillotine choke) (2:36 of Round 1)

UFC Fight Night: prelims results

Sergey Khandozhko def. Dwight Grant via TKO (4:15 of Round 2)

Tyson Pedro def. Ike Villanueva via KO (4:55 of Round 1)

Aoriqileng def. Cameron Else via TKO (2:48 of Round 1)

Preston Parsons def. Evan Elder via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2)

Philipe Lins def. Marcin Prachnio via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Mike Jackson def. Dean Barry via DQ (eye-poke) (3:52 of Round 1)

Edited by Phil Dillon