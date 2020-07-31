Jessica Andrade vs Jessica Eye reportedly in the works of UFC on October 17

As things stand, UFC is set to have a busy October it seems, with the return of Khabib Nurmagomedov and a Heavyweight showdown between Alexander Volkanovski and Walt Harris set for UFC 254. However, a week prior to that PPV, former Strawweight Champion, Jessica Andrade will be making her return to the Octagon, this time for a fight in the Flyweight Division.

According to a report from ESPN's Brett Okamoto, UFC is reportedly working on a potential fight between Jessica Andrade and Jessica Eye, with the former set to step down a weight class and compete in UFC's Flyweight Division.

The report was broken out by Okamoto on Twitter:

Breaking: UFC targeting a flyweight bout between former 115-pound champ Jessica Andrade (@jessicammapro) and Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) for Oct. 17. Feeling around Andrade's team this could actually prove to be her best weight class. Has fought at 135 and 115 in UFC. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 31, 2020

Jessica Andrade was recently seen competing in the Octagon when she crossed paths with Rose Namajunas in a rematch between the pair. However, things didn't exactly go Andrade's way, as she was beaten in the rematch. The former Strawweight queen will now aim for another victory and get back into the winning column.

Jessica Andrade vs. Jessica Eye in the works of UFC on October 17

Jessica Andrade is currently on a two-fight losing streak and having lost UFC Strawweight Championship to Zhang Weili in 2019, the Brazilian fighter will aim to end her losing streak in the Octagon against veteran Jessica Eye.

'Evil Eye' herself didn't have the best of outings in her last fight when she faced and lost to Cynthia Calvillo in June, in the main event of the night. Eye also missed weight for that fight and come October, the Flyweight fighter will be in a situation where she almost cannot afford a loss.

Nevertheless, Jessica Andrade vs. Jessica Eye will be an exciting bout, especially given that the former Strawweight Champion is moving down to Flyweight for this one. An official venue is yet to be decided for the event and it also remains to be seen if this fight will feature as the main event or not.