Jessica Eye gives bizarrely self-centered take on Valentina Shevchenko's massive popularity

Jessica Eye, the retired American mixed martial artist who competed in the UFC's flyweight division, recently offered a rather distinct take on the popularity of Valentina Shevchenko.

In June 2019, Eye faced Shevchenko in a highly anticipated showdown for the UFC Women's Flyweight Championship at UFC 238. Unfortunately for Eye, the fight concluded with a second-round knockout via a head kick by Shevchenko.

In a recent tweet, Eye shared her thoughts on Shevchenko's considerable popularity, saying:

"I feel like everyone looks at Valentine like a beast for being the ONLY women to ever KO me in 30 plus pro fights or ever !People (fareweather individuals) just put me down when I am proud of my fight skills and I it’s fighting s**t happens."

Check out Eye's comments on Valentina Shevchenko below:

Eye's journey in mixed martial arts featured notable victories, including three wins by knockout and one by submission. She also secured two first-round finishes during her career. However, she also faced challenges, with a total of eleven losses.

She last competed against Maycee Barber at UFC 276 on July 2, 2022, where she suffered a unanimous decision defeat and later announced her retirement from MMA.

Valentina Shevchenko gives first reactions to controversial draw at UFC Noche

Valentina Shevchenko, the former UFC flyweight champion, has broken her silence regarding the contentious split draw decision at UFC Noche.

During the post-fight interview, Shevchenko expressed her belief, saying:

"Yeah, I think it really was 3-2 in my favor, but I think the judges might have felt some pressure because it's kind of like Mexican Independence Day. That's why I think they gave one more [round] to the Mexican fighter."

Despite her unsuccessful attempt to reclaim the title from Alexa Grasso at UFC Noche, 'Bullet' has made it clear that she isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

During an interview with Megan Olivi after her fight, Shevchenko said that she plans to have her injured thumb examined before making any decisions about her return to the octagon. She emphasized her commitment to coming back in peak form, saying:

"Right now, I will take an X-Ray first and see how long it will take to heal my thumb because I want to perform at my best and not halfway."

