Jihin Radzuan breaks down potential Stamp Fairtex vs Ham Seo Hee fight

Malaysian standout Jihin Radzuan sees a potential clash between top atomweight fighters Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee as a “strike fest” which fight fans will enjoy watching.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Radzuan, who is currently helping Stamp Fairtex with her ground game for her next fight, said the Thai superstar and South Korean veteran Ham match up well and can only be expected to bring fireworks into the circle.

The Ultimate MMA Academy affiliate said:

“Both of them have a different style and different types of striking. As you can see Stamp is more on the Muay Thai side and then Seo Hee Ham she’s more of a kickboxer, boxing, and she only likes to throw the straight, very accurate straight.”

Watch the interview below:

Stamp and Ham, the two top contenders in the division, are widely expected to collide down the line, especially if the former wins her fight against Alyse Anderson next month in ONE Championship’s first live on-ground event in the United States.

With reigning ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee expected to be out sometime for personal reasons, crowning an interim champion among top contenders is being considered by the promotion.

But until that happens, Stamp Fairtex will be solely focused on her showdown against Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5.

Against ‘Lil’ Savage’ Anderson, former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex is clashing with an opponent hell-bent on piling up the wins and advancing her career under ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be held at 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

