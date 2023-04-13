Jihin Radzuan describes training with Stamp Fairtex and how she helped in camp

Stamp Fairtex has a familiar face in training camp, helping prepare her ground game for the impending battle that awaits her next month. That face is none-other-than her former adversary, ‘Shadow Cat’ Jihin Radzuan.

Radzuan is a Malaysian wushu specialist who is particularly known for her Brazilian jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Stamp and Radzuan fought to the final bell in a spirited battle just last September. But now, ‘Shadow Cat’ is in Stamp’s corner, sharpening the Thai fighter’s tools ahead of a very important bout.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, the Malaysian star talked about how exactly she is helping Stamp get ready. Radzuan said:

“We [would] do MMA sparring or wrestling, or ground game -- we would work on that. We [would] have another grappling class so we’re not [just] sparring, we’re just fixing whatever we have to fix and we drill, learn some new techniques, and we’ll do like cage drills and escape positions.”

Stamp Fairtex is set to face American atomweight Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The historic sold-out event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

With Radzuan in her corner, Stamp can be sure she is getting only the very best in grappling training for her upcoming war with Anderson, which is expected to hit the mats early and often.

