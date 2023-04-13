Jihin Radzuan talks about why she thinks Fairtex reached out to her to work with Stamp Fairtex

It’s no surprise what gameplan MMA competitors will use against Stamp Fairtex when they’re standing across from her inside the circle.

As the first fighter in ONE Championship history to hold world championships in two different sports simultaneously, Stamp’s pedigree as the former atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion is undeniable.

She is a nightmare on the feet for anyone in the atomweight MMA division, including her upcoming opponent Alyse Anderson.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, Stamp will make her US debut against the Michigan native live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. After competing against Supergirl Jaroonsak in a classic striking contest earlier this year in January at ONE Fight Night 6, this will be Stamp’s return to MMA competition.

For her preparations, Stamp and her coaches have enlisted the last opponent that she faced in MMA, Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan. After the two squared off with one another at ONE on Prime Video 2 last October, where Stamp Fairtex took a convincing unanimous decision, Radzuan has been helping her get ready for May 5.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Radzuan spoke about why she thinks she got the call:

“I think because my ground game and my grappling is quite decent, so I can give a bit pressure to Stamp and of course, yeah, because I’m a legit fighter.”

Watch the full interview below:

Stamp will face Alyse Anderson on the stacked ONE Fight Night card. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

