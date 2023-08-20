Jihin Radzuan has no doubt Stamp Fairtex will win MMA belt: “She's very hungry”

Atomweight contender, Jihin Radzuan believes Stamp Fairtex will leave Singapore Indoor Stadium with another ONE world championship strapped around her waist.

On September 29, the Thai fan favorite will return to the circle with a chance to make history by claiming the interim ONE atomweight world championship and becoming the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion. Determined to keep that from happening will be combat sports veteran and No. 2 ranked contender, Ham Seo Hee.

It’s a bout that has seemingly been years in the making and is sure to be one of the toughest tests in Stamp Fairtex’s career thus far. However, her friend and former opponent, Jihin Radzuan, believes Stamp will be the one to have her hand raised in the ONE Fight Night 14 main event:

“She knows when to play around and be serious,” Radzuan told ONE Championship. “But most of the time you can see she's very hungry for the world title.”

Stamp Fairtex goes into her second opportunity at MMA gold riding an impressive three-fight win streak, including victories over Alyse Anderson, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak, and Jihin Radzuan. She’ll look to parlay that string of success into a world title-winning performance in her return to the circle, but it will be no easy task as she faces a South Korean star who has gone toe-to-toe with some of the best women in the world.

Ham Seo Hee, like her opponent, is coming off three straight wins under the ONE Championship banner. Most recently, ‘Hamzzang’ scored a decisive win over Japanese fan favorite Itsuki Hirata, claiming her spot in the highly anticipated world title tilt.

Who leaves Singapore with atomweight gold over their shoulder?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.