Jihin Radzuan has good things to say about Stamp Fairtex: “She’s very friendly”

Highly regarded ONE Championship atomweight ‘Shadow Cat’ Jihin Radzuan has been spending some time in Thailand, after being invited by team Fairtex to train in Pattaya with no.1-ranked atomweight and former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex.

Radzuan and Stamp fought recently, with the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion getting the better of ‘Shadow Cat’ via unanimous decision. The 24-year-old Malaysian star is currently helping Stamp prepare for her upcoming fight against the United States’ Alyse Anderson.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Radzuan described her experience working with Stamp and the entire team at Fairtex.

She said:

“If you ask me how it feels, honestly for me, it’s one thing because I’ve never trained with girls in MMA. Like, generally in MMA, and pad work, and everything, and when I went to Fairtex and I trained with her, and then she was very goofy.”

Indeed, Stamp has a vibrant personality that resonates with a lot of people. By all accounts, she’s a joy to train with.

Radzuan is thankful Stamp made her feel welcome, despite the two being former opponents.

“She’s a very happy-go-lucky type of girl, and she didn’t make me feel very awkward, you know. She’s very friendly, and that makes me feel like [I’m part of] a family there. So I don’t think it feels very awkward, it’s like a new kind of thing.”

Stamp Fairtex makes her highly anticipated return to the Circle against ‘Lil’ Savage’ Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

