ONE women’s atomweight fighter Jihin Radzuan knows firsthand just how devastating Stamp Fairtex can be as an opponent.

After receiving a three-round beatdown from the Thai star at ONE on Prime Video 2 last year, ‘Shadow Cat’ swallowed her pride and decided to learn from her former tormentor turned ally.

The Malaysian is currently one of Stamp’s most trusted training partners as she gears up for her upcoming match with the upset-minded Alyse Anderson.

The pivotal clash in the women’s 115-pound ranks is part of the promotion’s stacked US on-site debut card, ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado will be housing this historic spectacle on May 5.

Radzuan, who’s been sharpening her own skills while offering a warm body for Stamp, now understands the qualities that helped her become a two-sport world champion.

She told South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

“[Stamp] listens to her corner well, and then she adapts to certain new things. Maybe we work on the kicks side, you know like maybe on day 1 she didn’t do very great, and the coaches explain to her that she had to do this, do that, and then she adapts it.”

While good fighters know how to stick to what works for them, the great ones understand the importance of absorbing new knowledge and expanding one’s repertoire.

Stamp, of course, is practically the queen as far as evolutions go. After plying her trade in striking-only matches in the past, the Thai megastar has transformed into a complete mixed martial artist right before our eyes.

Stamp’s US-debut bout with Alyse Anderson, along with the other exciting matches at ONE Fight Night 10, will stream live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

