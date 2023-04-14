Watch as Stamp Fairtex completely overwhelms Bi Nguyen in their 2019 encounter

Before Stamp Fairtex gears up for war at ONE Fight Night 10, rewatch one of her most powerful performances in MMA.

It goes without saying that the most competitive female weight class in ONE Championship is the atomweight division. One of the reasons why it continues to flourish is because of one woman: Stamp Fairtex.

The charismatic warrior always comes into the circle as if she’s got something to prove, so her fights are never boring. But it was her match against Bi Ngyuen back in 2019 that gave her some serious respect.

The Thai superstar was coming off her fifth straight win, having submitted Asha Roka by way of a rear-naked choke a few months prior. Sensing she needed a bigger challenge, ONE pitted her against a very seasoned MMA fighter from the U.S.

‘Killer Bee’ Nguyen was explosive from the onset. She worked very hard for the takedowns, but the Thai superstar was well prepared for her attacks. Stamp pushed back with effective knees and elbows before turning the tables on the American with some excellent takedown defense.

After a big first round, Stamp’s striking prowess began to take full throttle. She overwhelmed her opponent with powerful punches, sharp elbows, and brutal knees. Stamp had a fire within her that she just couldn’t quench.

Nguyen was a warrior from start to finish, proving her durability in all three rounds, but the clear winner was Stamp Fairtex.

Watch the best highlights from ONE: Masters of Fate below:

Don’t miss Stamp Fairtex’s next atomweight showdown against Alyse Anderson on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10. The event will be broadcast live and for free for North American audiences with a Prime Video subscription.

