Jihin Radzuan will be one of millions who are excited to watch ONE Fight Night 10, particularly because Stamp Fairtex will figure in a match that may have world title implications in their division.

On May 5, No.1-ranked atomweight Stamp Fairtex faces American fireball Alyse Anderson in a match that could determine a challenger for the ONE interim atomweight world championship.

In an interview with Tom Taylor of the South China Morning Post, Radzuan offered her thoughts on the Stamp-Anderson matchup. Having shared the circle and recently spent time training with Stamp, 'Shadowcat' was asked if she thought the Thai star could take the win against Alyse Anderson.

The Malaysian athlete responded by saying:

"Of course, I mean like, you know you can see her spirit, and you can see how hard she’s working, she’s been putting a hundred percent of work in training."

Stamp Fairtex is looking to have another shot at ONE Championship gold, and a win will put her closer to that goal.

She could face ONE atomweight queen Angela Lee in a rematch of their 2022 encounter, but the promotion has already made it known that it is in full support of the Lees stepping away from competition after the terrible loss of their sister, Victoria.

In the meantime, an interim atomweight world champion could be crowned with No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee already securing her spot in that bout. If Jihin Radzuan’s assessment is to be believed, then Stamp Fairtex could be on her way to taking the spot opposite Ham in that world title match.

ONE Fight Night 10 will take place inside 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video for all fans in North America with an active Amazon subscription.

