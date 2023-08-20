Jihin Radzuan reaping the benefits of training with Stamp Fairtex: “Stamp and the others have helped”

Top-five ranked atomweight contender Jihin Radzuan believes her time working with Stamp Fairtex in the gym has helped her hone her skills for the future.

On September 29, Stamp will make her highly anticipated return to the circle for an interim atomweight ONE world title clash with one of her toughest tests to date, South Korean standout Ham Seo Hee. The pair will headline the promotion’s stacked ONE Fight Night 14 as ONE Championship returns to their home away from home, Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Revealing details about her work with Stamp to ONE Championship, Jihin Radzuan stated:

“It doesn't work one way only. I believe Stamp and the girls and guys at the gym have also helped."

‘Shadow Cat’ has not only trained with Stamp Fairtex, but she has also competed against her. Stepping into the circle at ONE on Prime Video 2 in September, Radzuan went toe-to-toe with Stamp Fairtex but came up short, suffering a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of the Thai fan favorite.

Adding another impressive win over Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 in May, Stamp has earned himself the right to once again compete for the atomweight world title and etch her name into the history books by becoming the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in US primetime on September 29.

