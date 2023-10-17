Jihin Radzuan recalls Stamp’s ‘rewarding’ title victory over Ham Seo Hee: “She fought just as she had planned”

Atomweight MMA contender Jihin Radzuan was thrilled to see her friend and former opponent Stamp Fairtex make history as ONE Championship’s first-ever three-sport world champion.

ONE Fight Night 14 saw a passing of the torch in the stacked atomweight MMA division as former world champion Angela Lee laid down her title, walking away from the sport after nearly a decade of dominance. Less than an hour later, Thai sensation Stamp Fairtex claimed the world title for herself, scoring a vicious body shot knockout against South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee in the third round of their highly entertaining headliner.

Looking back on the incredible title-winning performance Jihin Radzuan believes Stamp did everything right and executed her game plan to perfection.

“I think there’s nothing that we could say she did wrong,” Radzuan said in a Sportskeeda MMA exclusive interview. “She really performed well, and she even managed a nice finish too. It was very rewarding to see her get that belt. It just looked like it was there for her, and, you know, she took it and fought just as she had planned.”

While Stamp Fairtex and Jihin Radzuan are good friends and training partners, they were once opponents inside the Circle. The pair first met in September 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 2. On that night, Stamp secured a unanimous decision victory after three rounds of action kickstarting a four-fight win streak that would ultimately lead her to claim her third world championship.

