Jihin Radzuan says language barrier was not an issue when training with Stamp Fairtex

At ONE Fight Night 10, Stamp Fairtex will return to the atomweight MMA division for the first time since ONE on Prime Video 2.

On May 5, ONE Championship will host its first ever event in the United States when it arrives at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

With a stacked card that features some of the promotion’s biggest names, Stamp Fairtex is one of the competitors that will be making her highly anticipated US debut at the event.

Taking on American Alyse Anderson , Stamp is looking to produce back-to-back wins in the atomweight MMA division after her win over Jihin Radzuan in October last year.

It doesn’t take a genius to guess that Stamp’s opponent will try to take the fight to the floor to take away the striking expertise of the Thai superstar.

In preparation for her return at ONE Fight Night 10, she has been training with her former foe Jihin Radzuan. In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Jihin spoke about the language barrier between the two and how it wasn’t an issue when training with each other:

“It’s actually not hard at all, I mean because we are both Asians. Although there’s a communication barrier, we understand their body language and their types. They speak little English but you can understand. It’s very hard to explain for me, but I understand that.”

Watch the full interview below:

Stamp Fairtex will return on ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 to face Alyse Anderson. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes