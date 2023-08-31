Jihin Radzuan says Stamp more than just fun and games: “We can’t afford to lose focus”

Jihin Radzuan understands that it will be hard to stop Stamp Fairtex when her she's locked in.

Being one of the lead training partners of the No.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender, ‘Shadow Cat’ has experienced how the three-sport Thai megastar balances her personal life and career.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the fellow atomweight athlete shared her thoughts on the Thai athlete’s drive as she prepares for her interim atomweight world title clash versus Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14.

She said:

“So when it comes to training, we really put our focus into training. Here, we can’t afford to lose focus, and when it comes to that, Stamp really knows how to turn on her game and commit to training.”

After sharing the circle with the former two-sport queen at ONE on Prime Video 2 in October last year, the world-renowned Fairtex Gym approached the Malaysian athlete to assist the Pattaya native with her battle for Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10.

Stamp went on to achieve a massive knockout that gained her a shot at the interim atomweight gold against Ham, which is set to go down in about four weeks.

Radzuan finds herself in a similar role as her training partner seeks to become the atomweight MMA world champion in the absence of divisional queen ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 14 bill live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.