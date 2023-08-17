Jihin Radzuan says teammate Stamp has the ‘right attitude and work ethic’ to become the best

During ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 29, Stamp Fairtex is poised to fulfill the ambitious objective she set for herself when she embarked on her journey into mixed martial arts.

Having held world championships in kickboxing and Muay Thai, the Thai superstar made the decision to transition to the different realms of MMA.

The No.1-ranked atomweight contender's search for a third world championship eventually led her to ONE X, where she came up short against longtime divisional queen champion Angela Lee.

Having returned to the drawing board after that defeat, the 25-year-old has produced back-to-back wins to cement herself at the top of the atomweight division.

With 'Unstoppable' currently taking time off to focus on her family, the organization decided to keep things moving in the division and have a contender ready when Lee returns.

At the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Stamp will face off with No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee, the other clear top contender in the division right now, with the interim atomweight title on the line.

To prepare for this contest, the elite striker has been working alongside one of the competitors she beat to start her rebuilding process, Jihin Radzuan.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Radzuan, who is intimately acquainted with Stamp's character both inside and outside the ring, highlighted the unwavering dedication and determination that Stamp embodies:

“To be the best, or one of the best, you need to have the right attitude and work ethic. And you can see that in Stamp Fairtex.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.