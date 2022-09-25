“She doesn’t stand a chance at all” - Jihin Radzuan says no way Stamp Fairtex can beat her

Stamp Fairtex may be a former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion with more than 70 career victories across three different sports, but that doesn’t intimidate Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan. Meeting the atomweight world grand prix champion at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30, Radzuan expects to get her most significant career win and one step closer to an atomweight world title opportunity.

In the final days of preparation for her bout with the Fairtex Gym product, ‘Shadow Cat’ spoke with ONE Championship to share her thoughts on the battle of the top five contenders:

“If it ends up in a striking fight, the battle will be won by who can stay patient and land the bigger and most powerful shots. On the ground, if I’m lacking that killer instinct, I think she can [compete] with me there.”

Radzuan concluded her statement by saying:

“But if I do everything as planned, she doesn’t stand a chance at all.”

Stamp Fairtex vs. Jihin Radzuan is an atomweight contest with profound world title implications. For Stamp, a big win could put her in the conversation for a rematch against champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee. The two previously met at ONE X in March, with Lee securing a second-round submission after facing some adversity in the first round.

Locked in at the No. 5 spot in the atomweight rankings, a win over the No. 1 ranked Stamp Fairtex could immediately push her towards the top of the rankings while extending her win streak to an impressive four in a row.

For Jihin Radzuan, a win over Stamp Fairtex will bring her some much-deserved respect

After earning the biggest win of her career over Itsuki ‘Android 18’ Hirata at ONE Championship’s 10th-anniversary event, ‘Shadow Cat’ finally broke into the atomweight top five. Despite this, Radzuan still believes she doesn’t have the full respect she deserves. That could all change with an impressive showing against fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex in U.S. primetime.

Knowing that she can’t simply beg for respect, Jihin Radzuan plans to earn it with the biggest win of her career at ONE on Prime Video 2. Speaking to ONE, ‘Shadow Cat’ shared her thoughts on the upcoming bout and how to earn respect from the fans:

“I can’t beg for respect from people, but what I can do is to continuously prove them wrong in the circle. Given now that I’m in the top-five rankings, I’m not far from the belt fight. So I think in about four or five fights, more people can start acknowledging and respecting my skills.”

