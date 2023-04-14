Jihin Radzuan on working with Stamp Fairtex: “Outside of the cage, I’m friends with everyone”

In preparation for her return to the atomweight MMA division, Stamp Fairtex has enlisted the help of a former foe of hers inside the Circle.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5th, ONE Championship will host its first-ever event in the United States. Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, the promotion brings a stacked card with some of the roster’s biggest names making their US debuts.

Stamp is among them as she faces Michigan native Alyse Anderson on the card. Ahead of her clash with the American, the Thai superstar knows that her opponent will likely try to take the fight to the ground to take away Stamp’s striking advantage. To counter this, she has been working alongside Jihin Radzuan, the last woman that she fought in MMA.

At ONE on Prime Video 2 in October last year, Stamp Fairtex defeated ‘Shadow Cat’ via a convincing unanimous decision. Still, despite the two women being former competitors against one another, Radzuan recently revealed in an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube that there are no hard feelings between them:

“So we’re only fighting in the cage. Outside of the cage, I’m friends with everyone. I don’t mind if you beat me up or [if] I beat you up. Outside of the cage we are professional, we are both athletes. So what we do in the cage doesn’t affect what [we] are outside of the cage.”

Watch the full interview below:

Stamp Fairtex will face Alyse Anderson on the huge ONE Fight Night 10 card on May 5th. North American viewers can catch all the action live and for free via Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes