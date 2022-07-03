Jim Miller signs contract extension after surpassing Donal Cerrone for most UFC wins at UFC 276

Jim Miller will not be parting ways with the UFC anytime soon. MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter recently broke the news that Miller had signed a four-fight extension with the multi-billion dollar promotion.

According to Bronsteter, the signing took place after the UFC 276 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday.

Miller took on fellow UFC veteran Donald Cerrone in a welterweight matchup on July 2. In the second round, both fighters threw a kick, causing 'Cowboy' to lose his balance. 'A-10' capitalized on the chance, sinking in a guillotine choke on his opponent. After struggling for a bit, Cerrone tapped to the submission.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Cerrone took off his gloves and announced his retirement from the sport.

"I don't love it anymore Joe. It's hard for me to get up, and this is the longest camp I've had in a long time and I'm not complaining to anybody. I just don't love it anymore. I'm gonna be a movie star, baby. So, it's time to bow out... This is the perfect event, man. Sold out crowd, Las Vegas, talking to you, got my boys, one hell of career, man. Hopefully, one day I'm in the Hall of Fame and thank you so much UFC."

Jim Miller has the most wins in the UFC

Coming into the fight at UFC 276, both Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller were tied for the most wins in UFC history (23). With a victory on July 2, Miller surpassed Cerrone and became the sole invidual to hold the UFC record for most wins (24).

Miller has had a very long tenure in the UFC, starting his UFC career in October 2008 and making the walk to the octagon a total of 40 times.

During his extensive UFC career, Miller has competed against the likes of Gray Maynard, Charles Oliveira, Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Dustin Poirier, Dan Hooker, Clay Guida, Diego Sanchez, Beneil Dariush, and Michael Chiesa.

With the recent contract extension, it appears that Miller still has a lot to offer to MMA fans around the world.

