Jim Miller UFC: Why does Daniel Cormier oppose ‘A10’s induction into the UFC Hall of Fame? All you should know

Jim Miller has broken numerous records and has spent almost two decades competing in the cage, but Daniel Cormier believes the veteran shouldn't be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. 'DC' is known to make bold statements, but this one has divided opinions from fans.

Despite acknowledging his accomplishments inside the octagon, the former two-division world champion disagrees with those who say the 39-year-old should be added to the UFC Hall of Fame. According to the Olympian, longevity alone shouldn't be a milestone that automatically makes you a HOFer.

During a recent episode of DC & RC, Daniel Cormier stated that to get rewarded by the promotion, you should have to accomplish something in the sport and not just have fought more times than anybody else, saying:

"I'm of the other side [to those that believe Jim Miller should be in the UFC HOF]... I don't feel like time served immediately puts you into the Hall of Fame... There's an offensive lineman in the NFL right now that played 20 years. Is that guy going into the Hall of Fame, just because he played 20 years? It doesn't work that way, you have to have accomplishments to go into the Hall of Fame."

While many would agree that longevity without winning shouldn't be Hall of Fame worthy, that's the complete opposite of what Jim Miller has done during his time inside the octagon.

Although he never managed to capture UFC gold, the New Jersey native has set records in the company. He has the most bouts, most wins, and most finishes in the lightweight division, is second to Charles Oliveira for most finishes in the history of the promotion, and even has a fight of the year under his belt.

Check out what Cormier had to say regarding the Hall of Fame situation in the video below.

Unlike Jim Miller, is Daniel Cormier in the UFC Hall of Fame?

Whether you love him or hate him, it's hard to deny just how impressive Daniel Cormier has been since joining the UFC back in 2013.

Throughout his seven years with the company, the wrestler managed to pick up both the heavyweight and light heavyweight titles, making a combined four defenses of his championships.

On June 30, 2022, Daniel Cormier was rightfully inducted into the 'Modern Wing' UFC Hall of Fame alongside good friend and former training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Poll : 0 votes