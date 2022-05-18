"I’ve won every circuit that I’ve participated in" - Jimmy Vienot has gotten the reps in ahead of title bid at ONE 157

Jimmy Vienot has collected belts in practically every organization that he’s been in. He’s now ready to add a ONE Championship world title to his collection.

Vienot could very well do that when he challenges Petchmorakot Petchyindee for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 157 on Friday, May 20, set for the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 26-year-old challenger is a five-time Muay Thai world champion, having won titles in WBC Muay Thai, Lumpinee Stadium, and World Muay Thai Council.

During the ONE 157 virtual media day, Vienot said he’s proud to have made his way into the promotion and he’s ready to show that he belongs in the big leagues.

“Well, I arrived here with a lot of results. I've won a lot. I won, you know, every circuit that I participated so that's the story of how I came here, you know. I came here proving myself and to everybody that I'm a winner.”

He added:

“I'm really focused, really proud, and happy to be here and I really want, I really want for the fight to arrive and to just do it… I'm not yet done. At the peak, I still need the ONE Championship belt.

Vienot, however, couldn’t have had a more difficult opponent in his debut.

Waiting for the Frenchman is ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot.

Jimmy Vienot believes he can dethrone Petchmorakot

Petchmorakot has reigned over the division for more than two years now. He became the inaugural champion in February 2020 when he defeated Pongsiri PK.Saenchai via unanimous decision.

He has since defended the strap twice against Yodsanklai and Magnus Andersson.

Despite being a newcomer to the promotion, Vienot said he has the capabilities to end Petchmorakot’s reign and begin his own.

“Well, because I'm stronger than him and so far he has had only easier opponents so I'll be the man.”

Vienot added that he feels he’s already gotten into the head of Petchmorakot after the Thai superstar remarked that the challenger will be an easy opponent.

“He should respect me. No of course he's underestimating me. He knows that but at the moment he said that he knows I was getting into his mind.”

We'll find out if Vienot can make Petchmorakot eat his words in this Friday's ONE 157 main event.

