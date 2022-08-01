Watch: UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka claims "There is only one king" in intense psyched-up video

Jiri Prochazka is easily one of the most interesting UFC champions ever. Despite cutting off his antenna-like hair, Prochazka still maintains his samurai warrior mentality, which is quite uncommon today.

Prochazka wasn't satisfied with his UFC 275 win over Glover Teixeira to become the light heavyweight champion. 'Denisa' has returned to training as he waits for an official date, and an opponent to defend the title against. During a recent training session, the Czech Republic native posted an intense video saying:

"There's only one king. A true king."

Prochazka joined the UFC in 2020 after an impressive run in RIZIN. People who only watch UFC didn't know what to expect, but they quickly realized that there was a new light heavyweight contender in town.

'Denisa' took out Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes, both second-round KOs, before earning his title shot against Glover Teixeira. Although he wasn't happy with his performance, Prochazka put on an incredibly entertaining fight at UFC 275, which ended with him becoming the new champion.

Dana White is interested in a Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira rematch

Prochazka originally called out Jan Blachowicz after becoming champion but later decided on a rematch against Teixeira. 'Denisa' felt like his performance was unacceptable against Glover, and wants to erase any shred of doubt over who the best UFC light heavyweight is.

During an interview with Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports, UFC President Dana White had this to say about the potential rematch:

"We honestly like the [Prochazka vs. Teixeira] rematch, and I have such respect for somebody like Jiri. Who comes out of a war like that with a guy like Glover and then says, 'Yeah, I actually want the rematch.' I don't like it — I love that shit. I love that shit in a fighter. So, we'll see what we end up doing, but yes, I love it."

The rematch will likely be at UFC 281 inside Madison Square Garden. The first fight was so action-filled that the hype for the second fight could be massive. There's no better place for a rematch than the fabled MSG.

Watch Dana White discuss Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 and more below:

