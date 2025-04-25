  • home icon
  Jiri Prochazka drops former UFC fighter Oliver Encamp wih brutal knee during recent sparring session, fans react: "Pieces him up"

Jiri Prochazka drops former UFC fighter Oliver Encamp wih brutal knee during recent sparring session, fans react: "Pieces him up"

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 25, 2025 05:20 GMT
Fans react to Jiri Prochazka
Fans react to Jiri Prochazka's latest sparring session. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Jiri Prochazka recently sparred with Oliver Encamp, a former UFC fighter with a record of 0-2 in the promotion. Clips of their sparring session were widely circulated, generating reactions from fans.

Oliver's brother, Jesse Encamp, is a YouTuber and karate influencer. Recently, both brothers visited Prochazka to film a video. In the video, the Czech fighter initially shared his knowledge of MMA and later sparred with Oliver and Jesse.

Check out the post here and watch Jiri Prochazka landing a knee on Oliver Encamp below:

Jiri Prochazka dropping Oliver Encamp with a knee. [Screenshot courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]
Jiri Prochazka dropping Oliver Encamp with a knee. [Screenshot courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Several fight fans and netizens quickly went ot the comment section to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Pieces him up."
Others commented:

"Jiri will be champ again… give him Ank"
"Damn that wasn't even on the liver side, just clean af while dudes left arm was full extended."
"He wouldn’t dare try that with Big Ank"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Jiri Prochazka dropping his sparring partner. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]
Fans' reaction to Jiri Prochazka dropping his sparring partner. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Jiri Prochazka posts clips of his blindfolded training

Jiri Prochazka, known for his unorthodox fighting style, employs unique training methods. Occasionally, he isolates himself in a dark room for some days to focus.

Recently, the former UFC light heavyweight champion shared clips of a training session in which he was blindfolded while striking a punching dummy in front of him.

In the caption accompanying the post, Prochazka conveyed a message, saying:

"Where Is a Will, There Is a Way. There is a huge potential of this type of training, using all the senses to have the sharpest weapons. But the correct way of this training is essential, like everywhere. Believe what you doing, absolutely. Time to evolve ⚡️//\\"
Check out Jiri Prochazka's post below:

Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
