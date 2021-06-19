Jiri Prochazka explains why Conor McGregor should change his training camp for UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier

Jiri Prochazka has explained why Conor McGregor should change his training camp for his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier.

Prochazka believes McGregor should change the team he trains with. 'Denisa' insinuated that this change would reinvigorate McGregor and help him emerge victorious in the trilogy matchup against Poirier.

Jiri Prochazka is a 28-year-old light heavyweight MMA competitor hailing from the Czech Republic. Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion. He made his UFC debut in 2020 and has swiftly ascended to the top of the food chain in the UFC light heavyweight division.

Meanwhile, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor faced former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in a rematch earlier this year.

Conor McGregor had previously defeated Dustin Poirier via first-round TKO at UFC 178 in September 2014. McGregor faced the latter in their rematch at UFC 257 in January 2021 and was beaten by Poirier via second-round TKO.

The trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier transpires at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. Jiri Prochazka chimed in with his take on the trilogy matchup. Speaking to James Lynch, Prochazka stated:

“I’m a fan of McGregor, but I think he need to change; he need to change his camp, preparing camp for where he started. So, I think that that’s the one and the last thing what he need to change. And because when you have the same team what was with you in the start, they knows you. They knows how to work with you. Because just these people can wake up these right feelings what you have when you was on the top level. And Conor McGregor have these people, his team, when he was on the top level. So, I think it’s about the team because it’s not just about one man in this fighting world.” (*Video courtesy: James Lynch; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Jiri Prochazka aims to capture UFC light heavyweight gold, whereas Conor McGregor looks to return to his winning ways

Conor McGregor (second from right) with SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh (far right)

The consensus in the MMA community is that Jiri Prochazka is likely to fight for the UFC light heavyweight title in the near future. Prochazka’s most recent fight was a second-round KO win over Dominick Reyes at UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs. Prochazka in May 2021.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are scheduled to clash in one of the most highly anticipated fights in combat sports history. The lightweight bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will headline the upcoming UFC 264 fight card.

Conor McGregor currently trains with SBG (Straight Blast Gym) Ireland under world-renowned MMA coach John Kavanagh. The vast majority of combat sports fans and experts believe that McGregor is unlikely to part ways with his current team anytime soon.

‘The Notorious’ MMA megastar is widely revered for being fiercely loyal towards his team. Conor McGregor has trained at SBG Ireland since the initial stages of his MMA career and has achieved tremendous success over the years.

Speaking of which, Conor McGregor has consistently credited his team for his success. ‘Mystic Mac’ has stuck with them through the ups and downs of his long and storied combat sports career.

