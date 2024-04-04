Jiri Prochazka explains why his UFC 300 prelim fight is “new start” for his career

Jiri Prochazka is set to take on Aleksandar Rakic in what could produce a striking spectacle as part of a stacked UFC 300 preliminary lineup.

The much-anticipated anniversary card has a plethora of exciting matchups from top to bottom, with several former UFC champions featuring on the prelimins. It will be Prochazka's first apperance not on the main card since his promotional debut, but the Czech fighter could not be less bothered by his placement.

The former light heavyweight champion was recently interviewed by The Schmo, during which he explained what his UFC 300 fight represents to him, saying:

"I'm taking it like this is my new start. For me, it doesn't matter if I'm on the prelims or in the main event, my fight is always the main event. Because I'm giving the [fans] a show, I'm making the fight. It doesn't matter who my opponent is, or if it's the main event or a title fight or whatever, for me, my fight is a title fight every time, a main event. That's why."

Watch Jiri Prochazka's comments below from 1:35:

Jiri Prochazka eyes another title fight should he win at UFC 300

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira went to war in the main event of UFC 295 in November 2023 for the light heavyweight title.

Pereira walked away victorious via TKO in round two, but there were cries of an early stoppage in the aftermath of the bout. In a show of class, Prochazka dismissed those suggestions in an interview following his defeat.

'Poatan' will feature on the much-anticipated UFC 300 card alongside his former opponent, with the Brazilian competing in the main event against Jamahal Hill.

Ahead of the Czech's preliminary bout against Aleksandar Rakic, the 31-year-old told The Schmo what a victory over Rakic could do for his title aspirations.

He said this:

"I believe after that last fight, after that early [finish] of the fight, if I win next week - and I hope and believe I am able to win - I deserve the title shot. So, let's go for that." [3:45-4:16]