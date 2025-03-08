Jiri Prochazka issues ice cold message to Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 313, fans react: "A warrior doesn't know when to quit"

Former champion Jiri Prochazka is paying close attention to the upcoming light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313,. Prochazka seems eager to face the winner, despite his 0-2 record against the Brazilian, exciting the fight fans.

Prochazka became the light heavyweight champion by defeating Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 but had to vacate it due to injury. Since then, he is 2-2 in the UFC, with both those losses coming against Pereira. After losing the vacant title fight at UFC 295 via knockout, he lost in the same manner at UFC 303.

With just hours ahead of UFC 313, the Czech Republic fighter issued an ice cold message through social media. The 32-year-old said:

"Hello everyone, fight day is here. For us here in Czech Republic, it's tomorrow morning. So, I wish you the great fight, both of you guys. And don't forget, I'm coming. Let's go for that."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's message below:

Fight fans made their thoughts known about Prochazka's message on social media.

A fan praised the 32-year-old's mentality but warned him, commenting:

"If he fights 'Poatan' again, he gonna get knocked out a third time, but before he woke up a few minutes after but this time he gonna die. Respect to Jiri tho, I guess a warrior doesn't know when to quit."

A second fan commented:

"Jiri really is neighbors with bears and trees."

Another fan showed love to Jiri Prochazka, writing:

"Can’t hate Jiri man"

Check out more comments below:

Screenshot of comments [Image Source - @mma_orbit on X]

In his last fight, Prochazka knocked out fellow former champion Jamahal Hill at UFC 311, winning the Performance of the Night bonus. After the victory, Prochazka expressed interest in a third fight against Alex Pereira, who was cage-side at the event with his coach Plinio Cruz.

Jiri Prochazka gives his prediction for Jon Jones' potential fight

Soon after his victory over Jamahal Hill at UFC 311, Jiri Prochazka appeared on Mike Perry's Overdogs Podcast. In the interview, Prochazka previewed the potential heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones is the current heavyweight champion while Aspinall holds the interim version of the title. When Perry asked Prochazka to predict a winner, the 32-year-old replied:

"Tom Aspinall have the advantage of the really fast attacks. But in this, I think if Jon will be prepared really well, if he will have the good preparation, I think he will defend every, every attack from Tom. I like Tom, but in this case, I see more Jon."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below (1:05:55):

Jones has received criticism from the MMA community for apparently not wanting to unify the title. Interestingly, Prochazka defended his fellow UFC fighter, citing the fans have a short memory, urging Jones should be judged for his whole career.

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced Jones will fight this upcoming summer. It remains to be seen whether it will be against Tom Aspinall. The heavyweight champion had expressed interest in a super fight against Alex Pereira. Therefore, a victory for 'Poatan' at UFC 313 has the chance to create it.

