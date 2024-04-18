Jiri Prochazka prepared to go to Alex Pereira's backyard on two-weeks' notice for light-heavyweight title clash at UFC 301

Jiri Prochazka is game to fight Alex Pereira again and is willing to do so early next month.

The two men are coming off emphatic victories at UFC 300 over the weekend on April 13.

Prochazka won in the featured prelim of the card by finishing Aleksandar Rakic in the second round in a come-from-behind, ground and pound-based TKO. Also in the main event of the pay-per-view, Pereira defended his UFC light heavyweight title with a highlight reel first-round knockout of Jamahal Hill to retain his hold on the 205-pound gold.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'BJP' was asked when he would like to fight again to which he said:

"As soon as possible. If that will be for a title with Alex [Pereira], I am open to take a date in Brazil... Yeah, like in two weeks... I had a full training camp before this fight and this training camp was much more; for me, it was like [laughs] I trained much more [against Rakic] than for the fight with Pereira.

"For Pereira, I trained [laughs] just almost just six days or one week. Yeah because there was a lot of struggles and all these staph infections and antibiotics. Doesn't matter."

Check out Jiri Prochazka indicating interest in a rematch vs. Alex Pereira below:

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira: The First Fight

Jiri Prochazka previously held the UFC light heavyweight title and wants to regain the gold while gaining a measure of redemption against Alex Pereira.

The narrative elements leading into Prochazka vs. Pereira part one were similar in ways to the Pereira vs. Hill build. Both Hill and Prochazka captured the UFC light heavyweight title against Pereira's mentor Glover Teixeira, both relinquished their belts with their reigns ended due to injury, and Pereira played the role of redeemer for his teacher in both bouts.

The Czech Republic native stepped into the octagon vs. 'Poatan' hoping to become a two-time champion and regain the strap he never lost inside of the cage. Their clash last November transpired in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The vacant belt was up for grabs at UFC 295 and a feverish anticipation lingered in the air.

The two exciting light heavyweights delivered in spades with Pereira cementing himself as a two-division UFC champion in the process. The former UFC middleweight champion stopped Prochazka late in the second round of their main event pay-per-view showdown and became the first UFC champ at both 185 pounds as well as 205 pounds.

