Jiri Prochazka says his rematch with Alex Pereira was rescheduled twice before finally settling on UFC 303

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka revealed that his rematch with reigning divisional kingpin Alex Pereira, set for UFC 303 next weekend, has been rescheduled twice before.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani of the MMA Hour on YouTube, the modern-day samurai warrior was asked if it's true that he was originally preparing to face 'Poatan' on August 17 at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

To this, Jiri Prochazka replied with:

"Yes, that was in the plan. First negotiation was about October, [UFC 308] Abu Dhabi, then the August [UFC 305], Australia, and then came here, Vegas [UFC 303]."

When asked to confirm that he said yes to face Pereira a week before the UFC 303 main event was announced, Prochazka said:

"I just picked up the phone, [my] manager asked me 'if something bad with Conor [McGregor] is [happening], are you ready to jump in in 29 June?' I said, 'Yes, okay, let's go.'"

Jiri Prochazka could have taken the October or August fight and had a longer preparation time but instead, jumped at the opportunity of rematching Pereira for the title on short notice. Both fought at UFC 300 in April, just over two months ago.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira replace Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler on short notice at UFC 303

In what could be the most disappointing fight cancelation in UFC history, the much-awaited return of 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor has been scrapped due to him suffering an injury in training. The Irish megastar was supposed to face Michael Chandler in a welterweight bout after the latter's 2-year campaign to fight him.

While the postponement of the McGregor-Chandler fight was disappointing, the replacement fight might probably be the most high-profile of its kind. To replace McGregor-Chandler's star power, the UFC set a rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka for the UFC light-heavyweight belt for the main event of UFC 303.

The two last faced each other at UFC 296 in November last year, where Pereira defeated Prochazka via TKO.

The card also got a new co-main event that pits former UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega against rising star Diego Lopes. Also on the main card will be light-heavyweight veteran Anthony Smith locking horns with Roman Dolidze.