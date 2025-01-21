Jiri Prochazka shares cryptic insights on staggering contrast between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill face-offs: "It was a totally different energy"

Jiri Prochazka has different views about his face-offs with Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill. Although Prochazka noted that Pereira had a powerful energy, akin to someone who truly wanted to hurt people inside the octagon, he didn't sense the same intensity from Hill.

Prochazka pointed out that the American fighter talked a lot before their fight but didn't do anything noteworthy within the cage.

This past weekend Prochazka took on Hill in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 311 and knocked out the former champion in the third round, putting his name back in title contention.

'Sweet Dreams' had a lot to say about Prochazka's previous performances against Pereira before the fight, however, when Hill spent time with the Czech fighter inside the octagon, he was overwhelmed by Prochazka's razor-sharp striking.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Prochazka talked about the energies he felt during his face-offs with Pereira and Hill. He said:

"It was a totally different energy... You can understand when somebody means that he's going to do something and means that seriously... then you can feel the right attitude from that man. In the other case, you can feel that there is somebody who will go to some moment really seriously, but after some hard moments they will just stop. They will change."

Prochazka may have won over Hill, but he had some terrible experience with Pereira. In their first meeting at UFC 295 for the vacant light heavyweight title, the reigning champion knocked out the 32-year-old in the second round.

Prochazka rebounded with a knockout win over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300 before facing Pereira again at UFC 303. Unfortunately, the former champion met the same fate as his first meeting. He was knocked out in the second round with a devastating head kick.

Jiri Prochazka talks about his interaction with Jamahal Hill after UFC 311

Jiri Prochazka buried the hatchet with Jamahal Hill during the aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, describing their encounter following UFC 311.

Prochazka indicated that Hill is a good person while discussing his drinking experience with the American fighter. He said:

''We saw each other after the fight, and in the bar, when we went back to the hotel, I bought him a glass of vodka. We took a shot, I just told him ‘we fight together, we drink together, all good between us’. He’s a good guy. He is a really good guy. But in some situations, I don't know why he was before the fight, like we spoke about all his speeches. But I don't care right now. It's behind us.''

