Jiri Prochazka shares his first reaction to Jamahal Hill fight at UFC 311: "Lets get it!" 

Jiri Prochazka recently clarified his stance on his upcoming encounter against Jamahal Hill at UFC 311. Prochazka relinquished the UFC light heavyweight gold shortly after bagging it at UFC 275. Even the UFC CEO, Dana White, highlighted how badly he had injured his shoulder during his UFC 275 encounter against Glover Teixeira. However, the Czechia native hasn't been able to revamp his victory run after returning to the octagon following an almost one-and-a-half-year-long hiatus.

Prochazka picked up a crushing defeat in his comeback fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 295. He returned to winning ways and earned another shot at the UFC light heavyweight gold with a victory over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300. But Prochazka failed to get the better of Pereira even at UFC 303. He picked up another devastating defeat as he got knocked out by a head kick in the initial moments of the second round.

However. Prochazka's Instagram post about his upcoming fight against Hill showcased that he is ready to return to the octagon with an all-new zeal. The caption to his post read:

"It's a Fight. It's a joy to be alive and create the best [version of] ourselves. Let's get it!!! #ufc311"

Jiri Prochazka had Jamahal Hill's name on his list of targeted rivals

Jiri Prochazka refused to give up on the thought of earning a victory against Alex Pereira even after enduring two defeats against him. The former light heavyweight king mentioned that he has what it takes to beat 'Poatan' following his UFC 303 defeat.

However, Prochazka also realized that he will work his way up to Poatan with victories over the other top-ranked UFC light heavyweights. The 32-year-old elected Jamahal Hill, Magomed Ankalaev, and Jan Blachowicz for the cause. A post on X by @ChampRDS revealed Prochazka's list of preferred rivals after his UFC 303 defeat against Pereira:

"I'll let me next opponent [after UFC 303] crystallize. I'm thinking of [a few] names. There's [Jamahal] Hill, [Magomed] Ankalaev and [Jan] Blachowicz."

