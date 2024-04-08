"Jiri Prochazka is superior" - Alex Pereira concedes Jamahal Hill's threat at UFC 300, but deems previous opponent more skillful

Alex Pereira is set to return to the octagon against Jamahal Hill next weekend as he looks to defend his light heavyweight title for the first time in the main event of UFC 300. 'Poatan' last competed when he defeated Jiri Prochazka via second-round TKO to capture the vacant title at UFC 295 last November.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, the light heavyweight champion was asked how dangerous he believes 'Sweet Dreams' is compared to his previous opponent, responding via a translator:

"I think Jiri is more accurate and precise [with] his strikes. The way that he flows, the way that he fights. Jamahal Hill has a little more [of an] advantage [with] his power, which makes him dangerous, too, because nobody wants to take a hit and go down in the fight, but when you talk about skill level, Jiri Prochazka is superior."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments on Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka below:

Expand Tweet

While Pereira was able to defeat Prochazka with a second-round TKO to capture the light heavyweight title at UFC 295, the victory was not without controversy, as many viewers felt the fight was stopped prematurely. The No.2-ranked light heavyweight will also make his return to the octagon at UFC 300 when he faces Aleksandar Rakic to close the preliminary card.

Charles Oliveira shares prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

Charles Oliveira is yet another former champion set to compete at UFC 300. He recently weighed in on the main event bout featuring Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill during an interview with Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting, stating:

"Man, Jamahal Hill deserves all the respect in the world. He's super tough and hits hard, but everyone that comes in to trade with 'Poatan' on the feet will get folded. 'Poatan' is tough and hits hard. 'Poatan' definitely is hungry for revenge, too, and wants to avenge Glover [Teixeira's] loss. You have to be careful with that, but I'm sure 'Poatan' will knock him out."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments on Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill below:

Oliveira noted that he believes Hill is bluffing with his comments that he plans to keep the fight on the feet. He added that 'Sweet Dreams' has the ability to take 'Poatan' down but warned the No.1-ranked light heavyweight that he will get knocked out if he keeps the fight standing. Pereira will look to avenge his coach and mentor Glover Teixeira's loss to Hill at UFC 283, which marked the final bout of his legendary career.

Poll : Will Jamahal Hill prove to be a tougher test for Alex Pereira than Jiri Prochazka? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion