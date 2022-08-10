"I never promised you our fight" - Jiri Prochazka reacts to Jan Blachowicz looking for "biggest MMA fight in Europe's history" with him 

Jiri Prochazka was seen getting into a war of words with Jan Blachowicz following his title victory over Glover Teixeira at UFC 275.

Many fans were assuming that Prochazka would face Blachowicz next, based on the encounter. This does not seem to be the case, with the champion wanting to rematch Teixeira by the end of the year.

Give me Prochazka and I'll give you the biggest MMA fight in Europe's history. Unlike him I always keep my word. @danawhite - no bullshit, no politics, no nonsense.

Prochazka feels his performance against Teixeira was not good enough, and would like to showcase his skills against the UFC veteran once again. However, should the Brazilian not be ready to fight again this year, Prochazka would be equally happy to face someone else. That someone could very well be Blachowicz, if Twitter is anything to go by:

"I never promised you our fight @JanBlachowicz I just said you are the challenge what I want to cut. Second thing is, I am still waiting for answer from @gloverteixeira. If you're not interested, let me know. I want to fight till the end of this year. No matter who."

"I never promised you our fight @JanBlachowicz I just said you are the challange what I want to Cut. Second thing is, Iam still waiting for answer from @gloverteixeira. If you're not interested, let me know. I want to fight till the end of this year. No matter who."

Glover Teixeira responded with a tweet of his own:

"I was already on this before you. 'Send me location' ~ Kabib"

It seems that Jiri Prochazka may receive his wish and get the opportunity he wants and showcase exactly why he deserves to be champion.

Jiri Prochazka has acknowledged the risk involved in 'tapping' during title fight with Glover Teixeira

Jiri Prochazka appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani after he won the light heavyweight title in June.

Helwani asked the champion if he was aware that he had 'tapped' on several occasions in the fight. He was referring to when Prochazka would tap Glover Teixeira during grappling exchanges, in a sort of provocative manner.

Prochazka had the following to say:

"I did it because I tried to make him create an action, and I wait for that action so I can counter it. And that's why I did that, not for tapping. Like a strategy. But it was very dangerous, yeah now I realize that."

Watch the interview below from 6:40:

It was a unique tactic to employ, and the champion seems to understand the risks involved. However, Jiri Prochazka is as unique as any MMA fighter on the planet, so in some ways the strategy he used against the Brazilian seemed like a fitting one.

