"Jiri vs Murzakanov next," "Holy sh** with a jab?" - Fans erupt as Azamat Murzakanov shocks Aleksandar Rakic with first-round KO at UFC 321

Azamat Murzakanov has stunned the MMA world by knocking out Aleksandar Rakic in the first round of their light heavyweight UFC 321 main card opener. Murzakanov extended his perfect professional MMA record to 16-0 with the win.Murzakanov headed into the bout on the back of another Round 1 knockout victory against Brendson Ribeiro at UFC 316. Meanwhile, Rakic was defeated by former champion Magomed Ankalaev in his last outing at UFC 308 in 2024.In the bout, Murzakanov caught Rakic with a perfectly timed right hand, which dropped Rakic to the canvas, and then followed up with a strike before the referee separated the fighters. The victory saw Murzakanov extend his UFC winning streak to six fights. He entered the bout as the No.10-ranked light heavyweight and could now potentially fight someone in the top five next.Check out the post below:The post sparked several fan reactions on the platform, with one user commenting:&quot;Jiri vs Murzakanov next💀.&quot;Another fan commented:&quot;Holy shit with a jab???&quot;Others wrote:&quot;He’s that dude bruh! That right hand was short &amp; lightning fast. Been calling him the dark horse of the 205 division. Nobody has done Rakic like that, that quickly. AMAZING PERFORMANCE 💪.&quot;&quot;Kind of a hook, but Rakic walked right into it and didn’t see it coming.&quot;&quot;Reminded me of the jab [Dricus du Plessis] used against Whittaker to drop him.&quot;&quot;He’s that dude bruh! That right hand was short &amp; lightning fast. Been calling him the dark horse of the 205 division. Nobody has done Rakic like that, that quickly. AMAZING PERFORMANCE 💪.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]