UFC 321: Aleksandar Rakic vs. Azamat Murzakanov: Live round-by-round updates

Aleksandar Rakic and Azamat Murzakanov open the main card in this exciting light heavyweight showdown.

Rakic knows what it’s like to circle near the top without breaking through. Three straight losses have dimmed his shine, but all came against elite names. His style remains technical and composed, built around leg kicks, counters, and clean control.

Murzakanov arrives unbeaten and rising fast. Since earning his contract on Dana White's Contender Series, he’s pieced together five UFC victories with a mix of knockouts and dominant pressure. His compact build and explosive striking make him dangerous in every exchange, and his recent performances have shown more patience than before.

UFC 321 airs live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Prelims start at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT, followed by the main card at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on ESPN pay-per-view and the ESPN App.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for live coverage and play-by-play updates of UFC 321:

Round 1

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



