"Jo was unexpectedly good" - Tawanchai on being caught off guard by Jo Nattawut's incredible performance in first fight

Muay Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai admitted being caught off guard by Jo Nattawut's gritty performance at ONE Fight Night 15.

The 23-year-old sensation is en route to defend his featherweight belt against his former rival in the main attraction at ONE 167, this Friday at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

With more than just his belt on the line, but also his growing reputation as one of the best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet, Tawanchai understands the full extent of Nattawut's dangerous capabilities to steal his crown.

Recalling his past fight with Nattawut, Tawanchai remembers thinking to himself about how impressed he was with his rival's performance.

At the ONE 167 press conference this week, Tawanchai said:

"The past fight was in kickboxing, I believe Jo was unexpectedly good. I never believed that Jo can be this strong."

Indeed, no one expected Nattawut to close the skill gap between himself and Tawanchai that night, especially on such short notice. Regardless of the outcome, Nattawut stole the spotlight that night when he put him through the wringer for three full rounds.

However, this Friday, that will change when Nattawut gets tested by Tawanchai under the Muay Thai ruleset.

ONE 167 will air live in US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

ONE featherweight Muay Thai King Tawanchai "works hard to succeed"

Tawanchai has tripled the effort in perfecting his craft following the announcement of his world title rematch with 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

The PK Saenchai representative is seeking to become the longest-reigning featherweight Muay Thai world champion. To accomplish this grand feat, it takes a lot more than precision to advance his career, because, at the end of the day, it's all about having a strong and impenetrable mindset.

Feeling motivated this week, Tawanchai shared an inspiring clip and sound voice that goes hand-in-hand with the current theme of his next world title defense.

"Work hard to succeed" is what Tawanchai captioned