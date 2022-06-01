Joanna Jedrzejczyk addresses possibility of competing in boxing in future, aims to be UFC Hall of Famer

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has shed light upon whether she’ll compete in boxing in the future. The former UFC women’s strawweight champion indicated that she loves boxing but doesn’t see herself fighting in the squared circle.

Ahead of her rematch against Zhang Weili at UFC 275 on June 11, Joanna Jedrzejczyk spoke to James Lynch and suggested that she’s currently focused on her UFC career:

“I used to do two or three camps with the national team of boxing in Poland. And I really like to box. I used to do it more. But you know what? If I retired, I retired from the UFC, I wanna be Hall of Famer. And somehow there are so many freak fight organizations in Poland as well. I could make this bigger, bigger, bigger money.”

“But if I retire from MMA, I want to retire from the UFC, I want to keep the quality. I wanna go there just to fight and get this money because I have so many plans, so many things I want to do after I retire.”

However, the Polish striking savant noted that she understands why some MMA fighters are partaking in big-money crossover boxing matches. Joanna Jedrzejczyk emphasized that while she wishes them the best, she’s unlikely to compete in boxing.

Additionally, Jedrzejczyk reiterated that she plans to do many different things in the future. She recalled her recent racing debut and revealed that she loved it and would like to compete in racing.

Jedrzejczyk highlighted that money isn’t everything, but as of now, she’s committed to earning money by being a professional fighter. When asked if she'd fight YouTube stars in crossover boxing matches, Jedrzejczyk seemed dismissive of the same.

Watch the excerpt from Jedrzejczyk’s conversation with Lynch in the video below:

Watch the full interview for Fanatics View below:

Daniel Cormier believes Joanna Jedrzejczyk is the greatest UFC women’s strawweight champion

Before Rose Namajunas’ recent loss in her rematch against Carla Esparza, which saw her drop the UFC women’s strawweight title, many hailed Namajunas as the greatest champion in the division’s history. However, MMA legend Daniel Cormier disagreed with this take.

WengerMMA @WengerMma Has Rose overtaken Joanna as the greatest strawweight of all time and if not what more does she have to do the overtake her? Has Rose overtaken Joanna as the greatest strawweight of all time and if not what more does she have to do the overtake her? https://t.co/A73yC55pTZ

On ESPN MMA’s show DC & RC, Cormier explained that MMA is still a young sport and that Namajunas has a long way to go before being proclaimed the greatest women’s strawweight champion. Despite Namajunas having beaten Jedrzejczyk twice, DC hailed the latter as the greatest strawweight and said:

“The greatest champion in this division's history is Joanna Jedrzejczyk. It doesn't just point to the match-ups, because of all the defenses. The way that she truly put that weight class on the map is why we view her in the way that we do."

Watch the episode below:

