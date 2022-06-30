"I was going to win!" - Joanna Jedrzejczyk explains how loss to Weili Zhang influenced her to retire

Joanna Jedrzejczyk retired after a heartbreaking knockout loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 275 earlier this year. The former UFC women's strawweight champion has lost five out of her last seven fights but is still one of the best women's fighters of all time.

Although Jedrzejczyk lost the first round, she seemed to be finding overall success. Unfortunately for her, Zhang perfectly executed a highlight-reel spinning backfist that knocked out the Polish native, face first into the mat. With that said, the former champion believes she could have won.

During an interview with MMAFighting, Jedrzejczyk had this to say about the loss at UFC 275:

"I was going to win. I was in my best shape ever... Anything can happen, and it happened."

Jedrzejczyk also mentioned how she went into the fight knowing there was potential for her to retire. With that said, the disappointment and shock of the loss had to be a big part of her retirement. If she decides to fight again, the Polish native wouldn't be the first fighter to return from retirement.

Watch Joanna Jedrzejczyk discuss her retirement below:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk says she retired to save her health

Fighters tend to retire too late and take damage that ultimately affects their quality of life later on. Jedrzejczyk made the right move by retiring, considering all the damage she has taken in her career, especially in the first fight against Zhang.

During the same interview, Jedrzejczyk made it clear why she retired by saying:

"I no wanna waste my health. That's the main thing. I no wanna keep losing myself because of what I am doing."

Regardless of whether Jedrzejczyk potentially returns or not, she is an MMA legend. The Polish native is tied for the most women's title fights, tied for most UFC strawweight wins, most wins in strawweight title fights, and is the first Polish UFC champion.

Jedrzejczyk won't be remembered for the losses at the end of her career. She will be remembered for being the foundation of the UFC strawweight division with several unforgettable fights. Her contributions to women's MMA will always be appreciated by fans and other fighters.

