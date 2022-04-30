"First-round finish" - Joanna Jedrzejczyk predicts outcome of Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza fight

Joanna Jedrzejczyk recently predicted the outcome of the fight between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza at UFC 274.

Namajunas will put her strawweight title on the line against Esparza at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on May 7. Jedrzejczyk, a former champion herself, has fought both inside the octagon. Here's what she stated while giving her prediction for the upcoming fight to James Lynch for Combat Sports on Fanatics View:

"I feel like Rose is so dominant, first round finish for Rose Namajunas. First or second round. I feel like and I am hearing so many people, they really believe that Carla can win. Of course, I believe, it's always 50-50 for me going into a fight, specially championship fight. You don't get this spot for no reason. So, Carla has a few win streak and she deserves that spot and I am happy for her. Very happy that these two are going to meet after so many years. Because, I faced Carla after she won over Rose Namajunas in The Ultimate Fighter in 2014."

Watch Joanna Jedrzejczyk talk to James Lynch below:

The Polish fighter fought Namajunas at UFC 217 for the first time and suffered a first-round knockout loss. She dropped a decision in their rematch at UFC 223.

However, she holds a second-round knockout win over Esparza at UFC 185. The 34-year-old is leaning towards 'Thug Rose' to beat 'Cookie Monster' at UFC 274 and retain her belt.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is set to return to action at UFC 275

Jedrzejczyk will return to the octagon at UFC 275 as she takes on former strawweight champion Zhang Weili in a rematch. The duo clashed in an all-time classic in their first fight. Weili won a decision in her favor at UFC 248.

The Chinese star has been on a two-fight skid since. She was stopped by Rose Namajunas at UFC 261. 'Magnum' lost the rematch at UFC 268 via a split-decision.

Both fighters will be determined to get back in the win column and potentially secure yet another title shot with a victory at the pay-per-view in Singapore. Weili is currently ranked No.1 in the division. Joanna Jedrzejczyk has been removed from the rankings due to her inactivity.

