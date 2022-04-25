Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili rematch reportedly set to be a 3-round fight

The highly-anticipated rematch between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili is set to take place at the upcoming UFC 275 pay-per-view at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on June 11.

However, to the disappointment of fans eagerly waiting to see another war between the former strawweight queens, this time around the fight will reportedly be limited to three rounds instead of five. Their first meeting was for the women's strawweight title in 2019 and was contested across five rounds.

Since the fight won't be headlining the event and is also not a title bout, it's likely to be a three-round contest. Reporting the news, MMA Fighting's Damon Martin wrote:

"Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili 2 is expected to take place as a 3 round fight at #UFC275, per sources."

Damon Martin @DamonMartin Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili 2 is expected to take place as a 3 round fight at #UFC275 , per sources. Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili 2 is expected to take place as a 3 round fight at #UFC275, per sources.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili went to war in one of the greatest fights of all time at UFC 248

Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili fought each other for the first time in the co-main event of UFC 248 back in March 2020.

The fight turned out to be a wild back-and-forth slugfest between two of the best fighters in the women's strawweight division. Unsurprisingly, it ended up winning several Fight of the Year accolades.

To date, it has been regarded as one of the greatest title fights in UFC history. At the end of five intriguing rounds, it was Weili who got her hand raised via split decision on the night.

That was the last time Jedrzejczyk was seen inside the octagon. Now over two years later, she is ready to step inside the cage against the same opponent. It will be interesting to see whether her recent inactivity affects her during the rematch.

Weili, on the other hand, competed in a pair of title fights against reigning champion Rose Namajunas following her war against Jedrzejczyk. The Chinese fighter ended up losing on both occasions, via TKO at UFC 261 and decision at UFC 268. She'll be looking to get back to winning ways at UFC 275.

Edited by Harvey Leonard