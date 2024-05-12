Joaquin Buckley ditches Conor McGregor callout in favor of top-ranked welterweight contender

Conor McGregor's star power continues to prove itself as he was once again called out by a UFC contender, this time in the shape of Joaquin Buckley. 'New Mansa' competed at UFC St. Louis on May 11, where he called out the Irishman after defeating Nursulton Ruziboev via decision.

Buckley's callout came as a surprise to those who watched, and UFC CEO Dana White shut down the idea of a clash between the pair during his appearance at the post-fight press conference.

The Missouri native appeared in front of the media after White, where he reiterated his eagerness to fight 'The Notorious', should Michael Chandler not be available for fight night. But the welterweight contender also called out a fellow 170-pound fighter, who was viewed as a more realistic option than McGregor.

Buckley said this:

"Definitely not going to get that [Conor McGregor fight]. But why not take chances. I've been doing it up until this moment so I said, 'Why not make the biggest callout I can make?' If Michael Chandler doesn't show up for the fight, guess what? 'New Mansa' will be ready." [2:22-2:36]

He continued:

"Gilbert Burns I think is a beautiful fight. It's a beautiful matchup. I don't know when he's going to be cleared, when he's going to be ready, but Gilbert Burns definitely." [6:50-7:05]

Michael Chandler shares violent preview of his clash with Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's return to the octagon has officially been confirmed to take place on June 29, where he will face Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303, also known as UFC International Fight Week.

The pair have been expected to clash since their appearance on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, which aired from May 30 - August 15.

Numerous delays from the Irishman's side caused the fight to be pushed further and further back, but with the bout being made official, Chandler has his sights set on retiring 'The Notorious' when the pair clash.

'Iron' was recently interviewed by New York Post Sports, where he shared his thoughts on the outcome of the fight, saying this:

"This could be the last time that you ever see Conor McGregor fight. I truly believe that what I'm going to do to him on June 29th is going to warrant and merit him never stepping back into the octagon."

