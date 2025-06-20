Joaquin Buckley goes nuclear on Israel Adesanya days after trading shots with ex-UFC champ: "You ain't a real fighter"

The animosity between Joaquin Buckley and Israel Adesanya continues to build. In a video reflecting on his UFC Atlanta loss to Kamaru Usman, 'New Mansa' took renewed aim at 'The Last Stylebender,' who originally spoke ill of him during his walkout to the octagon.

While Buckley initially responded on X/Twitter, he has now added further fuel to the fire of the feud growing between the pair. In a recent video, Buckley said the following:

"The person I'm talking about, he knows what it is to take an 'L.' But to say that you hate a motherf*cker and you're glad that they lost, you're glad that they didn't achieve their dreams is wild to me, bro. Like, bro, why the f*ck are you mad at me? What the f*ck did I do to you? Cause I find it funny how you're hating on me. You need to be hating the motherf*cker that took your belt. And y'all know who I'm talking about. That n*gga Izzy."

He admonished the former middleweight champion's character, even referencing an alleged run-in they had at the UFC Performance Insitute.

"He's trying to be funny, he's trying to use his platform to sh*t on me, but that really just shows me the potential in my name and how big I'm becoming. Just like when I met his *ss at the PI and I ran up on him, and was like, 'Hey bro, I think we'd be a good *ss fight.' That n*gga was quiet at the time. But see, I'm man enough to come to your face. Tell me how you feel to my face though, bro. Instead of being like a h*e. You're all underneath the covers and sh*t like, 'I hate that n*gga.' Sweet motherf*cker. Cause I don't know why you're on my d*ck anyway. You ain't a real fighter. You wanna be a little pretty boy."

Neither man seems to like the other, and Buckley previously fought at middleweight, so a fight between them wouldn't be out of the question.

Joaquin Buckley welcomes a fight with Israel Adesanya

Joaquin Buckley may never fight for a UFC title at either welterweight or middleweight. But big money fights seem to be in his future. When a fan suggested that he fight Israel Adesanya, 'New Mansa' was more than willing:

It wouldn't be the first feud Adesanya has found himself in, but it would certainly be the most high-profile of Buckley's career.

