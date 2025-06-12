Joaquin Buckley makes bold claim about Islam Makhachev's welterweight plans

Joaquin Buckley recently shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev's move up to welterweight and made a bold claim regarding his true plans at 170 pounds. Buckley noted that Makhachev has one goal in mind and doesn't foresee a long title reign should he become the new champion.

Makhachev relinquished his lightweight championship in favor of a permanent move to welterweight and will challenge champion Jack Della Maddalena in his first title defense. The division has a number of contenders, including Buckley, who will be passed over as a result of the move and at the same time, will add more incentive for them to earn the most decisive wins possible in their next bouts.

MMA Junkie posted a clip from Buckley's pre-fight media availability ahead of UFC on ESPN 69, which shows him responding to whether he would like to fight Makhachev in the future. 'New Mansa' expressed interest, but mentioned that he doesn't believe the Dagestani would be up for it and made a bold claim that he will only compete at 170 pounds once. He said:

"I would love that [fight], but I don't think Islam would. I truly believe if Islam is able to win [the welterweight] title, he's gonna move. He's done everything that he needed to do. What, he's gonna stick around and potentially lose that winning streak? I don't think so. I think he's really just trying to cement his name. It's really kind of just a legacy pass and then once he wins that belt, my man gonna retire."

Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments below:

Joaquin Buckley says a win over Kamaru Usman will secure him the next welterweight title shot

Joaquin Buckley also believes a win over Kamaru Usman at UFC on ESPN 69 will be enough to secure him the next welterweight title shot.

In the aforementioned clip, Buckley mentioned that he plans to earn a decisive win over Usman and will ensure he remains prepared should Jack Della Maddalena or Islam Makhachev be forced to withdraw from their welterweight title clash. He said:

"I'm gonna let my performance speak for itself because a lot of things happen within this fight business that yet again we cannot predict. So with that being said, if that such thing does happen, 'Buck' gonna be ready for his opportunity when [UFC] come calling."

Check out the official UFC on ESPN 69 promo featuring Joaquin Buckley below:

