Joaquin Buckley reacts after X user brings up Dricus Du Plessis "fights like a crackhead" comment from a fan

Joaquin Buckley responded to a fan who brought up the reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis' fighting style.

‘Stillknocks’ delivered a dominant performance against Sean Strickland in their rematch at UFC 312 to defend the middleweight title for the second time. The event took place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 8.

Many fans and pundits once criticized du Plessis' unorthodox fighting style, with many calling it sloppy. Despite these criticisms, he continues to prove doubters wrong with his aggressive, high-pressure style and big wins, converting them into fans.

Trending

Following UFC 312, Buckley took to X and warned other middleweight fighters about du Plessis' unorthodox style, asserting that the South African can only be beaten if controlled on the ground for 25 minutes straight. An X user replied, highlighting that someone said the South African fights 'like a crackhead’.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“Someone on here said last night that he "fights like a crackhead," and I'm still chuckling at that.”

Expand Tweet

The reply caught the attention of ‘New Mansa,’ who pointed out how dangerous du Plessis is, responding:

“Fighting like a crackhead trying get his rock back. That’s a dangerous mf right there.”

Check out Joaquin Buckley’s X post below:

Expand Tweet

Sean Strickland praises Dricus du Plessis after epic battle at UFC 312

Following his loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312, Sean Strickland took to Instagram to share a video and a photo of himself with the champion backstage after the fight.

In the video clip, 'Tarzan' expressed his gratitude for the support from his fans and praised the South African champion, stating:

"Hey, what's up guys? We've been here once or twice. I'm so grateful for you guys' support, man. You guys are so awesome, win or lose, you guys always ride and I appreciate you. Dricus, f*cking hats off to you. [That was] a hell of a fight. Broke my nose in six places. Silver lining is my nose is so broken it's really easy to reset, so that was a new experience.”

In their first showdown at UFC 297, du Plessis won via split decision, and many believed it was a robbery, including Strickland. However, with his performance at UFC 312, 'Stillknocks' has shut down all the critics by securing a unanimous decision victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.