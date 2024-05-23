Joaquin Buckley receives warning from fellow UFC star after picking Kamaru Usman for his latest callout: "That’s a tall task" 

Joaquin Buckley just received a warning from a fellow UFC fighter for calling out Kamaru Usman. The latter believes it is not a good idea for Buckley to fight Usman.

Buckley recently took to X and expressed his desire to face the former UFC welterweight champion, writing:

''Ya can say what ya want but me vs @USMAN84kg would go crazy and he not booked''

Derek Brunson, the fighter in question, responded to Buckley's post by stating that it won't be easy fighting Usman and that if he were in 'New Mansa's' place, he would skip the fight instead.

''You’re young , that’s a tall task . I’d skip that fight !''

This is not the first time Buckley has done something like this. Following his win at UFC St. Louis, Buckley called out the former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor during his octagon interview with Michael Bisping. He said:

''[Conor McGregor] I want you, you’re fighting at 170lbs but you ain’t fighting a welterweight, you’re fighting a lightweight midget. Come at me bro, come at me, you said you built your weight up but you’re bullying Sean O’Malley and Ryan Garcia, come and bully me dawg.''

Buckley is currently on a four-fight win streak, having beaten the likes of Andre Fialho, Alex Morono, and Vicente Luque. In his last octagon appearance at UFC St. Louis, he squared off against Nursulton Ruziboev in a welterweight bout, winning the fight via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Usman lost to Khamzat Chimaev via majority decision at UFC 294. But he has already hinted at a return to the division. It would be intriguing to see what happens next but their matchup is highly doubtful.

What's next for Joaquin Buckley?

Following UFC St. Louis, Joaquin Buckley gained notoriety for calling out Conor McGregor in a post-fight interview. He then went after multiple UFC Hall of Famers online who criticized him for the call-out. Recently, the 30-year-old has stirred things up on social media by implying he wants to face some high-profile fighters.

Among them are former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Rafael dos Anjos who have previously stated their interest in competing at 170 pounds, with the latter appearing to be the best option for 'New Mansa'.

In a post on X, Buckley wrote:

''All these Lightweights moving up to 170 @ufc Sh***t all this heavy lifting I’ve been doing I am looking for some light work. RDA, Oliveira, Chandler, and McGregor''

