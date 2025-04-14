Joaquin Buckley rips into Shavkat Rakhmonov for sitting out, issues fiery challenge 

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley has criticized Shavkat Rakhmonov for withdrawing from his title fight against Belal Muhammad and has called him out for a fight in June.

Rakhmonov was originally set to face Muhammad for the welterweight title at UFC 310 back in December 2024. However, Muhammad backed out from the fight due to a bone infection in his foot. In a quick turn of events, 'Nomad' ended up facing Ian Machado Garry on the same card, in a title eliminator matchup. This turned out to be a very close fight in which Rakhmonov was able to secure a unanimous decision win.

The victory over Garry meant that Rakhmonov was now the clear-cut challenger for Muhammad's welterweight title. The UFC rescheduled their fight for the UFC 315 card in May, but this time the Kazakh fighter withdrew from the fight due to an injury. As a result, 'Remember the Name' is now set to face Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 for his first title defense.

Rakhmonov's ongoing saga has recently drawn heavy criticism from Buckley, who has blamed the 30-year-old for missing out on two title fight opportunities. During his live session on Instagram, 'New Mansa' challenged Rakhmonov for a fight in June:

"Shavkat had his shot twice and f*ck*d it up both times. You don't get a title fight by sitting out. If you're coming back and it's not for the belt- fight me."

Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments below (via Home of Fight on X):

Buckley is currently ranked at No. 6 in the welterweight division. He has proven himself to be a legitimate title contender, winning his last six fights, with four of them coming by way of stoppage.

Joaquin Buckley says a fight with Kamaru Usman would be "dope"

Joaquin Buckley appeared in a post-fight interview with ESPN MMA after securing a stoppage victory against Colby Covington at UFC Tampa. During the interview, Buckley expressed his desire to face former champion Kamaru Usman for his next outing.

Buckley said:

"I think the fans should pick [the next opponent] because at the end of the day no matter who I call out, it's their decision. With that being said, it sounded like they wanted Kamaru Usman so you know, I think that would be a dope fight."

Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments below (2:59):

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

