Joaquin Buckley slams Conor McGregor over his lack of response to 'New Mansa's' callout - "Long line of McHo*s"

Joaquin Buckley recently criticized Conor McGregor over his lack of response after his post-fight callout this past weekend. Following his unanimous decision win over Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC on ESPN 56, the 30-year-old called out the Irishman for a welterweight clash.

'The Notorious' is no stranger to competing at 170-pounds, which appears to be his preferred weight at the moment. His past bouts against Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone were contested at welterweight as well as his upcoming bout against Michael Chandler. However, it's important to note that his opponents at 170-pounds have been fighters that primarily competed at 155-pounds.

After there was no response from McGregor, 'New Mansa' took to his X account and expressed his disappointment. Buckley blasted the former two-division UFC champion and mentioned that there could be a reason why he is avoiding him while also bringing up his son. He wrote:

"No response from @TheNotoriousMMA thought my man would stand on business about the McGregor name but I guess that long line of McHo*s continues on [laughing emoji]. I hope McJr can end that ho* curse that runs in the McGregor's name."

Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments regarding Conor McGregor not responding to his callout below:

What did Joaquin Buckley say when he called out Conor McGregor?

Joaquin Buckley didn't hold back when he challenged Conor McGregor following his win at UFC on ESPN 56. He took advantage of his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping and aimed for the biggest star in the promotion.

Buckley brought up McGregor's recent social media tirades against Sean O'Malley and Ryan Garcia and challenged him to go after him next. He expressed interest in fighting the Irishman and took aim at his family when making his callout. He said:

"I did research on the McGregor name, and you come from a long, long line of McHo*s. Your daddy was a h**, your granddaddy was a h**, your daddy was a h**, so I guess it's safe to say your momma raised a h**. And guess what? If you don't respond - and I bet the money I ain't even got that you won't - the whole world knows I'm telling the truth. It's my time, and if you want to be the king you've got to behead the king. It's time to take the throne."

Check out Joaquin Buckley's calling out Conor McGregor below:

